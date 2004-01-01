



The design of this Bookgame came about as we looked for one of our board game designs that could be delivered quickly in a book format during backlogs of worldwide shipping and supply chains caused by a pandemic. Bismarck Solitaire fit well. It could do all a board game could do if 2 dice and a pen could be provided by the gamer.

We layered missions for the player that became more difficult as they made progression through the Bookgame. We wanted the game to be portable enough that someone could play it almost anywhere (a trip, at the beach, on vacation, etc.).

Most importantly, we designed it to be a historical based strategy game. You make the decisions on the best way to pursue your mission. Where to move your ships, choices on keeping them together or apart, when to head for home, even ship battle tactics of close, keep distance or evade all rest in your hands. You will encounter the full force of the Royal Navy (ships, planes, mines) and the variances of being at sea (rough weather, fog, luck).

Players should plan their missions. The best way is to study the event chart maps to help you decide where and where not to be. This can change from turn to turn.

One of the key design elements is that every event chart has an equal chance of showing up each turn. There is no card counting or limit to how many times an event can arrive. For that matter there is no gurantee that any event will ever arrive. Keep this in mind as you plan your mission. Also, game event charts can change from mission to mission.

Below is a detailed explanation of

How to Play Bismarck Solitaire

(EXCERPT FROM THE RULES ON SEQUENCE OF PLAY)